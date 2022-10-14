Safe and secure crypto is closer than we think

Blockchain is reinventing financial services, with digital assets and “programmable money” innovations that offer real utility and new approaches for reducing systemic risks. But customers have lost billions of dollars due to cyber hacking, scams, and unregulated products—and if we can’t trust it, we won’t scale it. It’s time to hardwire security into this emerging system. As Congress explores legislation to pave the way for stablecoins and cryptocurrencies, we have an opportunity to design a future that lets us reap the benefits of blockchain while minimizing the risks. The transparency, security, and verified identity enabled by blockchain offers a more effective model for protection against bad actors than centralized legacy anti-money laundering (AML) and “know your customer” (KYC) compliance approaches employed by banks and regulators. That said, we will only build trust if we remove pain points and obstacles to making digital assets more secure, scalable, and useful.

