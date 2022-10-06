Technology

European Council Approves Crypto Regulation Bill

06 Oct 2022 OODA Analyst

The European Union (EU) has taken a major step forward on regulating cryptocurrency, with the European Council approving comprehensive Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation on Oct. 5. The development marks another significant action taken by European authorities to ensure that the crypto market plays by their rules. The bill awaits approval by the European Parliament; a vote is scheduled for Oct. 10. Once enacted, the bill is likely to have a massive impact on the crypto market because of its broad reach. Among the many realms it addresses are the prevention of money laundering, consumer protection, the accountability of crypto companies, the environmental impact of the industry, and stablecoins. The controversial MiCA law is sure to spark crypto industry debate. It may also be just the first in a series of changes coming to the global crypto market. The European regulation lays the foundation for what could be a new era in operations for major crypto entities.

