6 Ways Enterprises Can Secure Private Blockchains

There has been significant growth in organizations deploying private blockchain technology. But despite its reputation, it is essential not to assume blockchain is secure just because it relies on cryptography. An appropriate security design with controls that addresses an organization’s acceptable risk should be applied and reviewed before deploying blockchain to a production environment. I have had various conversations with people at conferences and events about this technology, and many immediately begin discussing Bitcoin or Ethereum, but these are not private blockchains—they’re public blockchains. I have observed that many people do not know that cryptocurrencies are just one application of blockchain technology. It is essential to know the difference between the two. A public blockchain is permissionless and anyone can join the network and participate in the blockchain. Most cryptocurrencies you hear about on the news or read about on social media are public blockchains and open for others to read and write within them. In addition, transactions completed on a public blockchain are typically immutable and available for others to see.

