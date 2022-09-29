Technology

Want to Stop Crypto Hacks? Make Them Reversible

29 Sep 2022 OODA Analyst

What if an immutable and irreversible cryptocurrency transaction wasn’t? That’s the idea trio of Stanford University researchers proposed this week as a way to combat the seemingly constant string of thefts, fraud and hacks that have routinely seen hundreds of millions of dollars stolen in the crypto industry — including more than $14 billion last year alone. Specifically, Kalli Jenner, Dan Boneh and Qinchen Wang have suggested a reversible version of ether and non-fungible token (NFT) coins that would give token owners a short window when they could appeal to a decentralized panel of judges who could first freeze and reverse the transaction if they believed it was appropriate. The proposal wouldn’t replace standard immutable ether or NFT tokens; it would simply add a reversible standard crypto project that developers could choose to use instead. “The immutability of blockchain transactions is both a blessing and a curse,” Jenner wrote in a post describing the project. Pointing to thefts like the $612 million Poly Network attack, $100 million Harmony Bridge exploit and $625 million Ronin Network theft, she said, “you may be thinking: Reversible tokens? Doesn’t that just defeat the purpose of blockchain?”

Full story : Want to Stop Crypto Hacks? Make Them Reversible.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Brazil’s Securities Market Regulator Targets Mercado Bitcoin over Token Sale

September 29, 2022

4 critical steps toward securing Web3

September 29, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2