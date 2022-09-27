Technology

Preventing Cryptocurrency Cyber Extortion

27 Sep 2022 OODA Analyst

To solve crime, the old saying still holds: “Follow the money.” But how do you do that for cybercrimes when the money itself is decentralized and anonymous—as is the case with cryptocurrency? In today’s threat environment, it’s becoming increasingly crucial for enterprises to boost their cybersecurity maturity. Over a decade ago, Silk Road—widely regarded as the first darknet market—launched to anonymously connect buyers and sellers of illegal drugs. Silk Road used a Tor network to protect user privacy, with Bitcoin cryptocurrency and dark wallets to encrypt and mask transactions. Its success, and the challenges it posed for law enforcement, put the need for preventing cyber crime that uses cryptocurrency on the map. Many other darknet markets have emerged since then and the value of cryptocurrency has exploded, even with recent and well-publicized corrections. In February 2011, when Silk Road launched, a single Bitcoin was worth less than US $1. Ten years later, Bitcoin reached an all-time high of more than US $68,000. Even though it has dropped since, the value of a Bitcoin was still sitting at just under US $23,000 in June 2022.

Read more : Preventing Cryptocurrency Cyber Extortion.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

What we can learn about the future of digital assets regulation from recent US government reports

September 27, 2022

Web3 is coming – with national security implications, too

September 27, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2