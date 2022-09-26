4 NFTs Stolen From Crypto Entrepreneur Jason Falovitch Worth $150k

19 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

With hackers continuing to target prominent non-fungible token (NFT) owners, four NFTs estimated to be worth at least $150,000 were stolen from crypto entrepreneur Jason Falovitch, the co-founder of Leverage Game Media and business partner of billionaire Mark Cuban. “I got hacked last night on @opensea. Apes, doodles, eth. It’s not pretty. Please do not buy any of these items or anything else from my wallets,” Falovitch tweeted on September 25. An accompanying screenshot suggests that the businessman lost control over one Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT, a Mutant Ape Yacht Club token, as well as two Doodle NFTs, #5260 and #1404, respectively. The Mutant and Bored Apes were both resold for ETH 15.99 and ETH 82.69, respectively, industry site Web3isgoinggreat.com reported. “Factoring in Doodle floor prices, the hacker is looking at at least $150,000 in profit,” according to the site. “The loss, however, is larger for Falovitch, who spent ~$377,000 on the four NFTs based on the price of ETH at the times of purchase”. The entrepreneur added that the latest attack carried out via the OpenSea marketplace has brought the total value of the NFTs and Ethereum (ETH) that were stolen from him to more than $1 million.

