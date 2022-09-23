Ethereum Coin Mixer Tornado Cash Is Back on GitHub

Ethereum coin mixer Tornado Cash is now back on software hosting website GitHub. The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) last month blacklisted Tornado Cash, which allows users to anonymously send and receive Ethereum. American citizens are now banned from interacting with the app, which pools together transactions to obscure their origins. GitHub, a website which allows developers to share code, removed the tool’s code from its platform within hours of the OFAC announcement. But Ethereum developers today discovered that the tool’s original code was back on the popular site. Ethereum core developer Preston Van Loon, who was among several vocal members of the crypto community to call on Github to unban Tornado Cash’s code repositories, announced the news on Twitter. He previously said that “code is speech and free speech is a constitutional right worth protecting.” In an emailed statement, a GitHub spokesperson told Decrypt: “GitHub’s vision is to be the global platform for developer collaboration.

