Brazilian Federal Police Launch Operation Colossus, 6 Cryptocurrency Exchanges Involved

The Brazilian Federal Police and the Brazilian tax authority have launched the final stage of “Operation Colossus,” a movement that has executed hundreds of court orders against cryptocurrency exchanges, arbitrage agents, and fake companies in four states of the country. 158 government officers, including 130 federal policemen, were involved in this operation, effecting search and seizure orders for six cryptocurrency exchanges and four forex institutions. On September 22, The Federal Police of Brazil, with the help of the Brazilian tax authority, launched the final stage of Operation Colossus, an investigation with more than four years of history. The organizations executed more than 100 court orders directed at six cryptocurrency exchanges, four forex operators, and arbitrage agents suspected of aiding in money laundering operations. It is estimated that 130 federal policemen participated in Operation Colossus, delivering two arrest warrants, and 37 search and seizure orders in four states of the country, including Rio de Janeiro, Bahia, Sao Paolo, and Santa Catarina. 28 officers of the Brazilian tax authority were also involved in the effort.

