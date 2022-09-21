The Twitter account of the Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX was hacked on September 20. The intruders posted fake Ripple (XRP) promotions embedded with phishing links in an attempt to scam users. “Today, we are pumping XRP. To support our community, we are announcing a 100,000,000 XRP GIVEAWAY. Please note you can receive a bonus once. Please hurry!” read the ill-intentioned tweet, followed by a phishing link. CoinDCX has over 2,30,000 followers on its Twitter page, and users who clicked on the link could risk losing their assets. The scammers also re-tweeted posts from several influential figures in the crypto industry, such as Vitalik Buterin and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse. The ploy was to make the hacked account and fake posts seem legit. Fortunately, the intrusion was quickly spotted by the CoinDCX team, who used the company’s customer service Twitter account to inform users of the hack.

“Dear users, we have noticed that our Twitter Handle @CoinDCX was compromised a few hours back. We are working on recovering the account, but in the meanwhile, do not click on any link or message that you may receive from our @CoinDCX Twitter handle today. We will be sharing more updates soon here. Thank you for your patience,” the company said in a post.

Read more : CoinDCX Twitter locked: Hacking verified accounts a new exploit for crypto scammers.