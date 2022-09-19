Decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator 1inch Network issued a warning to crypto investors after identifying a vulnerability in Profanity, an Ethereum vanity address generating tool. Despite the proactive warning, apparently, hackers were able to make away with $3.3 million worth of cryptocurrencies. On Thursday, 1inch revealed the lack of safety in using Profanity as it used a random 32-bit vector to seed 256-bit private keys. Further investigations pointed out the ambiguity in the creation of vanity addresses, suggesting that Profanity wallets were secretly hacked. A subsequent investigation by blockchain investigator ZachXBT showed that a successful exploit of the vulnerability allowed hackers to drain $3.3 million in crypto. Moreover, ZachXBT helped a user save over $1.2 million in crypto and nonfungible tokens (NFTs) after alerting them about the hacker who had access to the user’s wallet. Following the revelation, numerous users confirmed that their funds were safe, as one stated: “Wtf 6h after the attack my addresses was still vuln but the attacker didnt drained me? had 55k at risk lol”

Full story : Profanity tool vulnerability drains $3.3M despite 1Inch warning.