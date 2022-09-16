White House Releases ‘Comprehensive Framework’ for Crypto Regulation and Development

The White House has today released a “First-Ever Comprehensive Framework for Responsible Development of Digital Assets” outlining the conclusions and recommendations of various federal agencies after six months of studying the crypto industry. The directive to research crypto was given in President Biden’s executive order, signed in March this year. Like the executive order, today’s “Comprehensive Framework” doesn’t lay down any new legislation, but it does provide a clearer vision of U.S. crypto regulation. The new framework builds on research from nine reports submitted to the President since the order, and claims to reflect “the input and expertise of diverse stakeholders across government, industry, academia, and civil society.” Their concerns are wide-ranging, and the recommendations include not just the obvious (such as consumer protections, environment and national security), but go a step further to consolidate the U.S.’s role as a global crypto frontrunner by encouraging private-sector innovation and co-operation on an international level.

