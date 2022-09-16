Technology

White House Releases ‘Comprehensive Framework’ for Crypto Regulation and Development

16 Sep 2022 OODA Analyst

The White House has today released a “First-Ever Comprehensive Framework for Responsible Development of Digital Assets” outlining the conclusions and recommendations of various federal agencies after six months of studying the crypto industry. The directive to research crypto was given in President Biden’s executive order, signed in March this year. Like the executive order, today’s “Comprehensive Framework” doesn’t lay down any new legislation, but it does provide a clearer vision of U.S. crypto regulation. The new framework builds on research from nine reports submitted to the President since the order, and claims to reflect “the input and expertise of diverse stakeholders across government, industry, academia, and civil society.”  Their concerns are wide-ranging, and the recommendations include not just the obvious (such as consumer protections, environment and national security), but go a step further to consolidate the U.S.’s role as a global crypto frontrunner by encouraging private-sector innovation and co-operation on an international level.

Full story : White House Releases ‘Comprehensive Framework’ for Crypto Regulation and Development.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

You Can’t Do ‘Real DeFi’ Unless It’s Asset Orientated

September 16, 2022

Fake cryptocurrency giveaway sites have tripled this year

September 16, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2