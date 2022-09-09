Google Cloud to Validate Transactions on Axie Infinity’s Ronin Network

As Axie Infinity creator Sky Mavis works to further decentralize its Ronin network—a custom Ethereum sidechain designed for NFT-powered games—the Web3 startup has tapped one of the largest Web2 tech giants to help its cause. Today, Sky Mavis announced that it has reached an agreement with Google Cloud that will see the cloud computing division of the international tech juggernaut run a validator node on Ronin. That means that Google Cloud will help secure the sidechain network and process transactions. A Sky Mavis representative declined to share the specific terms of the deal. According to a press release, Google Cloud had already been the startup’s “strategic cloud partner” since 2020, but this is a new wrinkle in their relationship. Cloud solutions firm Searce will aid in the collaboration.

