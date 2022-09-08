Crypto Scammers Use Fake Websites in Latest Bid to Dupe Customers

Scammers in recent weeks have employed up fake cryptocurrency web pages to attempt to steal money from users, the latest tactic to emerge in what’s already been a costly year for crypto-related hacks. The sham websites – which masquerade as pages for popular services such as Coinbase, Gemini, Kraken and MetaMask – aim to dupe visitors into providing information that helps hackers break into their cryptocurrency wallets, according to researchers from the security firm Netskope Inc. Fraudsters deployed search-engine optimization tactics to promote the websites, which used URL addresses that closely resembled the legitimate sites and propelled the fake pages to the first page of Google’s search results, the researchers said. Google searches for phrases such as “kraken wallet” or “coinbase not working,” in the event the Coinbase site appears to be down, return results with the phishing links on the first page, according to a Bloomberg analysis. A fraudulent version of the Kraken wallet appeared in a Google search in a more prominent position than Kraken’s Twitter feed and Play store app.

