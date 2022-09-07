A newly discovered cyberattack panel dubbed TeslaGun has been discovered, used by Evil Corp to run ServHelper backdoor campaigns. Data gleaned from an analysis by the Prodraft Threat Intelligence (PTI) team shows the Evil Corp ransomware gang (aka TA505 or UNC2165, along with half a dozen other colorful tracking names) has used TeslaGun to carry out mass phishing campaigns and targeted campaigns against more than 8,000 different organizations and individuals. The majority of targets have been in the US, which accounted for more than 3,600 of the victims, with a scattered international distribution outside of that. There has been a continued expansion of the ServHelper backdoor malware, a long-running and constantly updated package that’s been kicking around since at least 2019. It began picking up steam once again in the second half of 2021, according to a report from Cisco Talos, spurred by mechanisms like fake installers and associated installer malware like Raccoon and Amadey. Most recently, threat intelligence from Trellix last month reported that the ServHelper backdoor has recently been found dropping hidden cryptominers on systems.

Full story : TeslaGun Primed to Blast a New Wave of Backdoor Cyberattacks.