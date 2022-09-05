18 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

The first known case of a nonfungible token (NFT) created and shared by a “terrorist sympathizer” has come to light, raising concerns that the immutable nature of blockchain tech could help the spread of terrorist messages and propaganda. In a Sunday article in The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), intelligence experts said the NFT could be a sign that Islamic State and other terror groups may also be using blockchain technology to evade sanctions and raise funds for their terrorist campaigns. The NFT in question was reportedly discovered by Raphael Gluck, co-founder of the United States-based research firm Jihadoscope, who found the NFT through pro-ISIS social-media accounts. Named IS-NEWS #01, the digital token is said to be an image bearing the Islamic State’s emblem with text praising Afghanistan-based Islamic militants for attacking a Taliban position. Mario Cosby, a former federal intelligence analyst specializing in blockchain currencies, said the user created another two other NFTs on Aug. 26: one showing an Islamic State fighter teaching students to make explosives and the other condemning smoking cigarettes.

Full story : Terror groups may turn to NFTs to raise funds and spread messages: WSJ.