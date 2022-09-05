Technology

Binance Identifies Suspects Who Stole From KyberSwap Whales

05 Sep 2022 OODA Analyst

Binance may have helped crack last week’s $265,000 hack on decentralized exchange (DEX) platform KyberSwap. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Saturday that his exchange’s security team identified two suspects behind the attack, and that their identities have been forwarded to the KyberSwap team. On Sept. 1, KyberSwap issued an alert to notify users that a hacker exploited a frontend vulnerability which led to the draining of two whale wallets on Ethereum and Polygon. The team discovered malicious code in its Google Tag Manager (GTM) which led to fraudulent transaction approvals, which allowed a hacker to transfer user funds to their account. The GTM was then disabled, according to a blog. “The script had been discreetly injected and specifically targeting whale wallets with large amounts,” KyberSwap said. The DeFi platform, which doubles as both a DEX and a liquidity protocol, offered a 15% bounty (around $40,000) to the hacker if they returned the funds and spoke with the team. Compromised addresses would be fully compensated, the network said.

Full story : Binance Identifies Suspects Who Stole From KyberSwap Whales.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

UK forces crypto exchanges to report suspected sanction breaches

September 6, 2022

Brazilian SEC is looking to change crypto regulation with new bill

September 6, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2