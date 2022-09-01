The metaverse and Web3 could fail without identity-first security principles: Here’s how IT leaders can take action

As the digital world takes over nearly every aspect of our work and personal lives, 2022 continues to be a foundational year for enterprise leaders to prepare their cybersecurity technology stacks for the future. IT leaders should not get lost in the hype, especially since in my experience, many still focus on old computing and security paradigms that aren’t compatible with a cloud and Web3 world, and in the enterprise space, traditional security methods place an emphasis on firewalls and network security as the main line of defense. In the past, this approach was sufficient, as fewer users were remote or needed to access external hybrid-multi-cloud resources. As such, trust in users, their devices, and applications was assumed solved if they were directly connected to the network. Yet, for years before the pandemic, a growing number of users were already accessing corporate networks remotely. The fact that trust was assumed, by being in the network, is exactly what attackers prey on to access sensitive corporate data.

