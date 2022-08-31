Crypto.com Sues Woman After Sending Her $10 Million by Mistake

A woman received $10.5 million in an accidental transaction from popular cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com—and then allegedly spent it on a luxury home, according to reports. Two sisters in Melbourne, Australia, are now being chased by the courts after going on a spending spree with the cash, 7NEWS reported Tuesday. A Crypto.com representative confirmed to Decrypt that the matter is currently “before the courts” but would not comment further. Crypto.com, which is a Singapore-based exchange but also offers a Visa debit card, mistakenly sent the huge sum when Thevamanogari Manivel asked for a $100 refund back in May 2021, 7NEWS reported, citing court documents. But instead of notifying Crypto.com of the mistake, Manivel and her sister Thilagavathy Gangadory allegedly went shopping—with Manivel buying a $1.35 million five-bedroom home as a gift.

