Technology

Crypto.com Sues Woman After Sending Her $10 Million by Mistake

31 Aug 2022 OODA Analyst

A woman received $10.5 million in an accidental transaction from popular cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com—and then allegedly spent it on a luxury home, according to reports. Two sisters in Melbourne, Australia, are now being chased by the courts after going on a spending spree with the cash, 7NEWS reported Tuesday. A Crypto.com representative confirmed to Decrypt that the matter is currently “before the courts” but would not comment further. Crypto.com, which is a Singapore-based exchange but also offers a Visa debit card, mistakenly sent the huge sum when Thevamanogari Manivel asked for a $100 refund back in May 2021, 7NEWS reported, citing court documents. But instead of notifying Crypto.com of the mistake, Manivel and her sister Thilagavathy Gangadory allegedly went shopping—with Manivel buying a $1.35 million five-bedroom home as a gift.

Full story : Crypto.com sues an Australian woman after erroneously sending her AU$10.5M in May 2021 when she requested a AU$100 refund; the woman allegedly bought a house.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Bots Represent 40% of the Average Web3 Platform Users

August 31, 2022

Ukraine’s National Police Exposes Crypto Cybercrime Group Targeting Europeans

August 31, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2