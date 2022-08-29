Technology

Blockchain audits: The steps to ensure a network is secure

29 Aug 2022 OODA Analyst

The last few years have seen blockchain platforms becoming the centerpiece of many tech conversations across the globe. This is because the technology not only lies at the heart of almost all cryptocurrencies in existence today but also supports a range of independent applications. In this regard, it should be noted that the use of blockchain has permeated into a host of novel sectors, including banking, finance, supply chain management, healthcare and gaming, among many others. As a result of this growing popularity, discussions pertaining to blockchain audits have increased considerably, and rightly so. While blockchains allow for decentralized peer-to-peer transactions between individuals and companies, they are not immune to issues of hacking and third-party infiltration. Just a few months ago, miscreants were able to breach gaming-focused blockchain platform the Ronin Network, eventually making their way with over $600 million. Similarly, late last year, blockchain-based platform Poly Network fell victim to a hacking ploy that resulted in the ecosystem losing over $600 million worth of user assets.

