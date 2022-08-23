The SEC Treats Crypto Like the Rest of the Capital Markets

What do car manufacturers have to do with crypto lending platforms? Consumers and investors deserve protection—that’s true of motor vehicles and investment vehicles alike. In September 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act. Nearly six decades later, seat belts and other basic safety features remain standard. That’s true despite many innovations in automotive technology. Whether a car runs on gasoline or electricity, drivers and passengers deserve to be protected. Similarly, our federal securities laws, which President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed in the depths of the Great Depression, were designed to protect investors. There’s no reason to treat the crypto market differently from the rest of the capital markets just because it uses a different technology. Recent market events show why it is critical that crypto firms comply with securities laws. In recent months, some crypto lending platforms have frozen their investors’ accounts or gone bankrupt. When it comes to bankruptcy, these investors have to get in line at the court.

