How to protect your crypto hot wallets from hackers

No one likes to lose their hard-earned money from their cryptocurrency investments, however, some unforeseen events do manage to wipe out investors’ wealth from their trade wallets. One of the popular practices would be hackers luring investors into appealing offers on social media platforms making them look like clickbait in a certain cryptocurrency. Just one click, and before you know it, your money has been drained from your hot wallet. While sometimes the investor is left helpless when the money they transfer to their account via ATM goes to the hackers instead. The latest example and casualty of hackers would be General Bytes-backed Bitcoin ATM and Solana wallets, where investors lost millions of dollars. While the awareness of cyber threats has increased among investors in the crypto market, especially this year, however, the uncertainty still pertains and is getting more advanced with time. On August 18, in their security incident update, General Bytes intimated about a hack where attackers exploited a zero-day vulnerability in the servers of Bitcoin ATMs and managed to dupe investors’ money.

