Technology

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency CPAs—Evolution of the Profession

22 Aug 2022 OODA Analyst

The irony about needing accountants who understand digital assets is that blockchains themselves are transaction ledgers with automated record-keeping—a blockchain is a giant check register. The technical properties of blockchains means data can never be deleted, only added or read, while transactions and balances can be instantly verified with 100% certainty through the protocols themselves. Because of this, blockchains can disrupt the accounting and tax industries by automating the accounting, bookkeeping, and data entry, and eventually forcing accountants to evolve. While the industry isn’t quite there yet, today’s complexities of taxation and reporting of digital assets are creating a need for a new breed of accountant: the crypto CPA who is good at working with limited data, being a forensic investigator, understanding new protocols, and applying old frameworks to new technologies while steering clear of any regulatory risk. The adoption of bitcoin and other digital assets continues to grow exponentially despite the bear market in 2022.

Full story : Blockchain and Cryptocurrency CPAs—Evolution of the Profession.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

NFT Exchange SudoRare Goes Dark After $820,000 Rug Pull

August 23, 2022

The SEC Treats Crypto Like the Rest of the Capital Markets

August 23, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2