Interoperability protocol Celer Network has asked its users to revoke the approval for several contracts after shutting down its cBridge over a suspected Domain Name System (DNS) hijacking. According to the project’s initial analysis, there was suspicious DNS activity around 7:00 pm UTC on Wednesday. However, at the time of writing, the platform is still investigating and trying to learn more about the issue. Meanwhile, as the platform continues to pinpoint the problem, the team has shut down the cBridge as an initial way to avoid further mishaps and protect users. The platform also advised its users to revoke token approvals for smart contracts on Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, BNB Smart Chain, Arbitrum, Astar and Aurora. Users can go to the token approval page for each network if they want to revoke the approvals as a precautionary measure while the platform continues to examine the issue and come up with a solution. In January, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin expressed his disapproval of cross-chain bridges due to their fundamental security limitations. According to Buterin, while the future will be multichain, it may not be cross-chain.

Read more : Celer Network shuts down bridge over potential DNS hijacking.