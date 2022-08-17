Technology

This new Wi-Fi 6e mesh router uses the blockchain to secure your passwords

17 Aug 2022 OODA Analyst

While most of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers have built-in security, Gryphon’s new Wi-Fi 6E router is one of just a few that will use Blockchain for this purpose; through a project called MetaSafe, it will protect passwords and other valuable information. Although a single Gryphon 6E can provide a strong Wi-Fi signal to a 3,000 square foot home, Gryphon will also sell a two-pack that can cover a 6,000 square foot home as well as a four-pack which provides 12,000 square feet of coverage. At the time of writing, a single Gryphon 6E can be had for $239 on Kickstarter, though the price will increase to $399 when Gryphon’s first Wi-Fi 6E router begins shipping in December of this year. The Gryphon 6E will be the first mesh router to ship with MetaSafe which is an all-new Web3 blockchain powered by the company’s routers. Although MetaSafe is technically a fork of the Ethereum and Harmony projects, Gryphon is using a unique proof-of-bandwidth and proof-of-memory validation to make it possible to enable a utility blockchain to be run on low cost processors. The company says its routers are ideal for running MetaSafe as they’re always powered on, connected and include plenty of built-in memory.

Read more : This new Wi-Fi 6e mesh router uses the blockchain to secure your passwords.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Forrester Report Cautions About Web3 Security

August 17, 2022

How Blockchain is Disrupting Secure Messaging

August 15, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2