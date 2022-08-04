Web3 — or the new internet — is growing more mainstream recently. Despite the crypto crash, internet giants have continually invested in Web3 over the past few months. Meta started testing NFTs on Facebook with selected creators; eBay acquired leading NFT marketplace KnownOrigin; Mastercard opened its payment network to Web3. While the new internet revolutionizes industries and incentivizes innovation, cybersecurity experts point out its associated security threats and urge companies to better understand them while moving forward. The World Wide Web has evolved from a static web to a dynamic web. In Web1, most pages were static with basically text contents. During this time, the secure sockets layer (SSL) protocol was introduced to protect the communication between servers and user browsers. Web2 generated a more dynamic experience where users can interact with each other through user-generated content and third party programs. Web2 intermediaries, such as Google and Microsoft, facilitated the use of transport layer security (TLS), which is the developed version of SSL. Web3 is a decentralized form of the internet.

Full story : Web3’s complexity a challenge for security as adoption of ‘the new internet’ grows.