Widespread implementation of decentralized finance (DeFi) systems since 2020 has created new fertile ground for a variety of threat actors to shift the development of cyberattack tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). The number of threat actors participating in DeFi activity has grown substantially over the past two years. Current threat actor activity is incentivized by a broad attack surface represented through high volumes of users and systems, and high potential profits represented through the variety of cryptocurrency offerings. Types of threat actors range from advanced persistent threat (APT) groups and small loosely organized groups of cybercriminals to individual threat actors of varying skills. EclecticIQ Analysts Expect the Number of Threat Actors Attacking Defi Systems Will increase Significantly Through at Least The Next Two Years Despite Any Dips in Cryptocurrency Value. Attack volume carried out by individual attackers is expected to grow at the greatest rate overall, while attacks from APTs will retain the greatest impact. Ransomware attack rates will continue upward due to the malware’s ease of use combined with increased anonymity afforded by some cryptocurrencies. The rate of that growth will parallel increases or decreases in both DeFi adoption and value; value increases will incentivize higher attack volume rates and value decreases will incentivize lower attack volume rates.

Full story : Threat Actors Merging Malicious Activity With Cryptocurrency Show How the Attack Landscape is Developing in Decentralized Finance.