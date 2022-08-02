North Korean hackers are raiding job sites like LinkedIn and Indeed and stealing tidbits of information from real profiles to build plagiarized resumes and land jobs at U.S. cryptocurrency firms, according to security analysts. Security researchers at Mandiant Inc. told Bloomberg that fraudsters were attempting to secure employment at these companies as part of a bigger drive to raise funds for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s regime. Mandiant’s experts said that by harnessing information from crypto firms, North Korea’s government could collate information about future cryptocurrency trends. This information was intended to help Pyongyang launder cryptocurrencies in a way that would allow the government to evade Western sanctions. Fraudulent claims being made by North Koreans posing as crypto and IT experts included one person who said they had previously published a white paper on digital currency exchange, while another individual claimed to have worked as a senior software developer with a focus on blockchain technology. Mandiant said it had identified various individuals suspected of working for North Korea who had successfully been employed as freelance workers.

Full story : North Korean fraudsters suspected of copying people’s LinkedIn and Indeed profiles in a bid to land jobs at U.S. crypto firms.