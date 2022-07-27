Two Web3 security firms have issued reports focused on the recent scourge of hacks targeting NFT projects, likely by a linked group of hackers using compromised Discord server administrator accounts. According to a recent analysis by TRM Labs, cyber attacks against NFT collections have steadily risen in 2022, costing the NFT community over $22 million in May alone. NFTs are blockchain-based tokens that show ownership over digital or physical assets. In the report, TRM Labs—which specializes in digital asset compliance and risk management—says cyberattacks linked to NFT minting scams deployed through compromised Discord accounts subsequently increased by 55% in June 2022 compared to the previous month. “Since 2022, we’ve seen these compromises happening at scale, specifically on Discord,” TRM Labs investigator Monika Laird told Decrypt in an interview.

Full story : NFT Projects Lost $22M to Largely the Same Hackers on Discord: Reports.