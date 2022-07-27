Technology

NFT Projects Lost $22M to Largely the Same Hackers on Discord: Reports

27 Jul 2022 OODA Analyst

Two Web3 security firms have issued reports focused on the recent scourge of hacks targeting NFT projects, likely by a linked group of hackers using compromised Discord server administrator accounts. According to a recent analysis by TRM Labs, cyber attacks against NFT collections have steadily risen in 2022, costing the NFT community over $22 million in May alone. NFTs are blockchain-based tokens that show ownership over digital or physical assets. In the report, TRM Labs—which specializes in digital asset compliance and risk management—says cyberattacks linked to NFT minting scams deployed through compromised Discord accounts subsequently increased by 55% in June 2022 compared to the previous month. “Since 2022, we’ve seen these compromises happening at scale, specifically on Discord,” TRM Labs investigator Monika Laird told Decrypt in an interview.

Full story : NFT Projects Lost $22M to Largely the Same Hackers on Discord: Reports.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

DeFi Has Become Crypto Crime’s Main Arena, Crystal Blockchain Says

July 27, 2022

The regulatory risk in Ethereum’s new security model

July 27, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2