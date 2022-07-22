What CMOs Need To Know Now About Web 3, Metaverse, Crypto, Digital Wallets And NFTs

The digital world is in a profound state of evolution that is both overhyped and underappreciated. Many of the enabling technologies are not well-understood by marketing leaders which is leading to mixed responses to these emerging capabilities. Is it time to jump in and redeploy marketing resources? Or should I wait while others learn lessons the hard way? Let’s explore the fundamentals of these five technologies and assess their readiness for primetime. Web 3.0 – The third evolution of the world wide web is in progress. Advocates promise a more democratized approach to this next generation of the web, but its evolution is more organic and less standards based. This leaves many people asking the question, “What is Web 3.0”? There isn’t a definitive answer, but one will evolve over time based on underlying technologies that enhance Web 2. Blockchain capabilities will improve security and authentication of digital assets promising individual ownership of one’s identity, information and assets leading the way to cryptocurrency, decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

