In an apparent attempt to match rival Magic Eden’s feature set, OpenSea has rolled out its new launchpad feature for minting new Solana NFT projects. However, the leading NFT marketplace’s first drop on the launchpad has been far from a sizzling success from the start. Zoonies, an alien-themed Solana NFT profile picture project, debuted on OpenSea’s new Solana launchpad yesterday, marking the first project to utilize the feature. A launchpad lets collectors mint (i.e. generate and purchase) NFTs during a primary sale, and it’s a feature that Magic Eden and gaming-centric Solana marketplace Fractal have both had in place for several months. However, it’s been more than a day since the Zoonies mint began on OpenSea and the project has yet to sell out. As of this writing, less than 5,000 of the 8,888 total Solana NFTs have been minted. The whitelist sale began at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, with the public sale commencing at 7 p.m. ET.

Read more : OpenSea Debuts Solana NFT Launchpad to Lackluster Demand.