Cryptocurrency regulation is changing. Here’s what you need to know

Recent regulatory advances, including the release of the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) provisional agreement in the EU and the release of the Framework for International Engagement on Digital Assets in the US, signal a desire to provide regulatory clarity in this space. In the future, the adoption of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins will most likely be correlated with the level and quality of regulation in a given jurisdiction. As regulatory certainty influences economic behaviour, large economic regions like the EU and the US are making strides to provide initial direction. The World Economic Forum’s Digital Currency Governance Consortium (DCGC) has published research and analysis of the macroeconomic impacts of cryptocurrency and fiat-backed stablecoins. This work amplifies the need for timely and precautionary evaluation of the possible macroeconomic effects of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins and corresponding policy responses.

