Ukraine’s main law enforcement agency has busted an illegal facility mining cryptocurrencies in the Kharkiv region. The operators of the crypto farm have been minting coins using large amounts of stolen electricity, threatening energy supply to critical infrastructure, the agency said. Officers from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have discovered and closed down an underground crypto mining center in the eastern region of Kharkiv, the scene of military hostilities between the Ukrainian army and invading Russian forces. The operation was carried out by the SBU’s Cyber ​​Security Department, working together with the National Police of Ukraine and under the supervision of the Kyiv Holosiiv District Prosecutor’s Office. According to a press release published Tuesday, the cryptocurrency farm has consumed industrial volumes of unpaid electricity, worth hundreds of thousands of hryvnia (thousands of U.S. dollars). The Ukrainian authorities said that the mining operation could have potentially caused serious interruptions in the energy supply to residential areas and critical infrastructure facilities near the front line.

Read more : Security Service of Ukraine Shuts Down Crypto Mining Farm Near Front Line in Kharkiv.