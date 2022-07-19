Technology

How Blockchain Brought Solid Level Security To Fortune 500 Companies

19 Jul 2022 OODA Analyst

Cybercrime is estimated to cost the world more than $10 trillion annually by 2025. If measured as the GDP of a country, that would represent the third biggest economy in the world after the U.S. and China. That shows that not only should governmental institutions and banks invest in cybersecurity but private corporations as well. In fact, giants like US Bank, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and IBM are some of the early adopters of blockchain technology. With the technological advancement of cybercrime, cybersecurity must take a step forward. With the implementation of private blockchain OS, cybersecurity reaches a whole new level. According to a survey of top fintech and tech companies by Synechron, 94% of companies had plans related to blockchain initiatives in the near future. Some of the world’s largest companies are beginning to realize the potential that blockchain can bring. Samsung implemented blockchain security for the virtual assets of its users. It came up with a series of apps that allows users to store information safely, including crypto addresses and amounts. In addition, Private Share brings encrypted chatting capabilities to the table.

Read more : How Blockchain Brought Solid Level Security To Fortune 500 Companies.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

These moonlighting hackers are using ransomware against ‘random’ targets

July 18, 2022

Cryptocurrency crash triggers crisis for dark web exchanges

July 15, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2