Arguably no piece of software has been more central to the most recent crypto craze than MetaMask. With tens of millions of users, the digital wallet system has become the main access point to Ethereum, the blockchain that has given rise to stablecoins like Tether, play-to-earn games like Axie Infinity, metaverses like Decentraland, and NFT projects like the Bored Ape Yacht Club. But after a precipitous crypto crash that has affected projects and people alike, the co-founders of MetaMask are now warning that the crypto ecosystem they helped create is currently an unsafe casino prone to Ponzi-like operations and exploitation. “It feels too little too late, but putting your money in cryptocurrencies is gambling,” MetaMask co-founder Aaron Davis, who goes by the pseudonym “Kumavis” online, told Motherboard. “I’m not saying what we have right now is the future of finance and [you should] move your life savings over. A lot of people are advocating that and I think that is extremely dangerous behavior.”

Read more : MetaMask Co-Founders: ‘We Can’t Stop People From Making Ponzis on Blockchains’