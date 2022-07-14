What is a crypto airdrop and how does it work?

For most crypto investors, there is nothing more important than making a return on their investment. Thanks to the volatility, this can be done quickly or it can be a hugely difficult task. That’s why crypto airdrops are an inexpensive way to make additional returns on your portfolio. After all, airdrop tokens are free and never hurt, right? Almost daily there are new crypto airdrops, with some easier to obtain than others. Not every airdrop is equally reliable. Crypto airdrops always seem very lucrative at first, but they can also cause problems. To make sure you can profit from crypto airdrops, but also see through any pitfalls, you can read all about crypto airdrops and how they work in this article! A crypto airdrop is a method by which you can earn free crypto from a crypto project. There are several ways to receive these tokens. Many times an airdrop is associated with free cryptocurrencies, but this is not necessarily true. You have to put in time and effort or you may have to deal with transaction fees. However, it is also possible to participate in an airdrop for free!

