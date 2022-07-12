Uniswap Under Attack: $8M Lost in ETH as Users Succumb to Phishing

Uniswap has become the latest victim of a phishing attack, which have become a trademark scheme by crypto hackers in 2022. This time, Uniswap’s V3 liquidity pool (LP) suffered an exploit in which NFT positions worth approximately $8.1 million were illicitly acquired. To trick the pool provider into signing malicious transactions, the hacker group impersonated Uniswap’s site, successfully looting over 3,278 Ethereum (ETH) tokens, worth around $3,498,740.52 USD at press time price. It transpired that the phishing scam was part of a wider attack, as pointed out by analyst Harry Denley. According to Denley, the fake airdrop presented by the fraudsters asked Uniswap users sign into MetaMask, thus enabling the enormous amount of 7,500 Ethereum (ETH) to be snatched away, worth approximately $8,017,152.86 USD. Eventually, the looted ETH was split 100 ways, and transferred onto Tornado Cash, the cash service favored by the infamous North Korean hacking organization Lazarus Group, notorious for the theft of large quantities of funds which are later used for nuclear testing by the country’s regime.

