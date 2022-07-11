Bitcoin (BTC) faces a new selling threat in the near future as users of defunct exchange Mt. Gox prepare to get their BTC back. In fresh correspondence dated July 6, attorney Nobuaki Kobayashi, appointed trustee in the Mt. Gox rehabilitation process, confirmed that he was “preparing to make repayments” to account holders. Over eight years after Mt. Gox imploded, it appears that those who lost money are about to receive BTC. The event has been long coming, as have concerns over its impact on the market. The price of Bitcoin at the time was a fraction of the current $20,900, commentators have noted, leading to suspicions that recipients could instantly sell large amounts of BTC on the market, pressuring prices. In the official correspondence, Kobayashi did not give an exact date for the repayments to begin. “The Rehabilitation Trustee is currently preparing to make repayments (‘Repayments’) in accordance with the approved rehabilitation plan of which confirmation order of the Tokyo District Court (the “Court”) was made final and binding on November 16, 2021 (the “Rehabilitation Plan”),” it reads.

Full story : Bitcoin faces Mt. Gox ‘black swan’ as trustee prepares to unlock 150000 BTC.