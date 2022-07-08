Crema hackers retain $1.6M after giving back $8M in protocol

Crema hacker who exploited Solana’s liquidity protocol on July 2 was allowed to keep $1.6 million in white hat incentives, but he returned most of the money. The 45,455 Solana (SOL) reward is worth around 16.7 percent of Crema’s lost $9.6 million, forcing the protocol to shut down service. The Crema staff began investigating who the hacker was after monitoring their Discord deal and the original gas supply for the hacker’s address. While it appeared the team might discover her real identity, she revealed that she was in negotiations with the culprit. On July 6, the hacker surrendered 6,064 ether (ETH) and 23,967 SOL ($8 million), equivalent to roughly $8 million. The hacker replaced the stolen funds in a series of transactions on the Ethereum and Solana networks. The first transaction on each network was verified with a minor amount of coins, while the next cost majority sent money. The funds have now been secured, but the team has worked. Before the transaction, on July 5, the crew stated that it had resubmitted a new code for audit to guarantee that the same hole would not be found again.

