Bollywood A-lister-backed GARI token plunge sparks rug pull rumors

The domino effect of the 2022 bear market, which saw the downfall of numerous crypto ecosystems and tokens over several months, caught up to GARI token as it tanked over 83% in value in a matter of hours on Monday. While GARI Network brushed off the development as a “market event,” investors suspect a rug pull event. GARI token was launched by Salman Khan, an A-list celebrity from Bollywood, with an aim to help Indian creators monetize their content over a short video application Chingari and its nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and Trading View show that GARI maintained a fairly steady value, averaging out to roughly $0.60 over the past six months amid a shaky market. GARI’s bearish movement began on June 20, however, its long-standing support gave away on June 4 when the token crashed 83.29% to its all-time lowest trading value of $0.13. Soon after, investors started comparing the situation to the Terra (LUNA), now rebranded Terra Classic (LUNC), and TerraUSD (UST) collapse, with one of the members calling the actor “Salman Kwon.”

