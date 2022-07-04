Coincub reports that there have been over 15 verified cases of crypto crime in the nation, with revenues estimated at $1.59 billion. The United States, Russia, China, and the United Kingdom are the other top four nations that closely watch the hermit kingdom. North Korea’s contribution to the worldwide crypto crime rate is unknown, but Coincub noted that the country has a big and well-organized cyber program. The great majority of the nation’s residents deal with undernutrition, food insecurity, and a lack of access to essential services. They lack access to the worldwide web. However, the nation has emerged as a superpower in hacking. Despite being economically cut off from the rest of the world, North Korea has created a breed of hackers that are responsible for some of the most serious breaches. Sophisticated North Korean hackers have committed a number of profitable cyberattacks to steal money for the nation’s weapons projects. The research asserts that because Pyongyang alone controls internet access, any attacks coming from the DPRK are certainly state-sponsored.

Full story : Know who is first in Crypto Crime.