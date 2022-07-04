Technology

British Army’s YouTube And Twitter Accounts Hacked—And Flooded With Crypto Posts

04 Jul 2022 OODA Analyst

A hacker compromised the social media accounts of the British Army to push people toward cryptocurrency scams. The army’s Twitter and YouTube profiles were taken over by the hacker, or hackers — the identity of whom is not yet known — on Sunday. The Twitter account’s name was changed to “pssssd,” and its profile and banner pictures were changed to resemble a nonfungible token collection called “The Possessed.” The Possessed’s official Twitter account warned users of a “new verified SCAM account” impersonating the collection of NFTs — tokens representing ownership of pieces of online content. Earlier Sunday, the account was renamed “Bapesclan” — the name of another NFT collection — while its banner image was changed to a cartoon ape with clown makeup on. The hacker also began retweeting posts promoting NFT giveaway schemes. Bapesclan didn’t immediately respond to a CNBC direct message on Twitter.

Read more : British Army’s YouTube And Twitter Accounts Hacked—And Flooded With Crypto Posts.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

3AC collapse and Decentralization

July 4, 2022

MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Take a Record $3.4 Billion Hit

July 4, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2