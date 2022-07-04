British Army’s YouTube And Twitter Accounts Hacked—And Flooded With Crypto Posts

A hacker compromised the social media accounts of the British Army to push people toward cryptocurrency scams. The army’s Twitter and YouTube profiles were taken over by the hacker, or hackers — the identity of whom is not yet known — on Sunday. The Twitter account’s name was changed to “pssssd,” and its profile and banner pictures were changed to resemble a nonfungible token collection called “The Possessed.” The Possessed’s official Twitter account warned users of a “new verified SCAM account” impersonating the collection of NFTs — tokens representing ownership of pieces of online content. Earlier Sunday, the account was renamed “Bapesclan” — the name of another NFT collection — while its banner image was changed to a cartoon ape with clown makeup on. The hacker also began retweeting posts promoting NFT giveaway schemes. Bapesclan didn’t immediately respond to a CNBC direct message on Twitter.

