North Korea is likely culprit behind $100 million crypto heist, researchers say

North Korean state-sponsored hackers were likely the perpetrators of a hack that led to the theft of around $100 million in cryptocurrency, according to analysis from blockchain researchers. The hackers targeted Horizon, a so-called blockchain bridge developed by U.S. crypto start-up Horizon. The tool is used by crypto traders to swap tokens between different networks. There are “strong indications” that Lazarus Group, a hacking collective with strong ties to Pyongyang, orchestrated the attack, blockchain analytics firm Elliptic said in a blog post Wednesday. Most of the funds were immediately converted to the cryptocurrency ether, Elliptic said. The firm added that hackers have started laundering the stolen assets through Tornado Cash, a so-called “mixing” service that seeks to obscure the trail of funds. So far, around $39 million worth of ether has been sent to Tornado Cash. Elliptic says it used “demixing” tools to trace the stolen crypto sent through Tornado Cash to several new ether wallets. Chainalysis, another blockchain security firm that’s working with Harmony to investigate the hack, backed up the findings.

