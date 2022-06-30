OpenSea, the largest non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace by trading volume, has suffered a data breach after an employee at Customer.io, the platform’s email delivery partner, leaked user data. In a blog post on Thursday, the marketplace said that an employee of Customer.io “misused their employee access to download and share email addresses – provided by OpenSea users and subscribers to our newsletter – with an unauthorized external party.” According to OpenSea, all customers who have shared their email with the platform in the past should assume they have been impacted by the breach. The company added this could result in “a heightened likelihood for email phishing attempts trying to impersonate OpenSea.” OpenSea said that malicious actors may try to contact customers via emails originating from domains that look similar to OpenSea.io, such as OpenSea.org and OpenSea.xyz.

Full story : NFT Platform OpenSea Joins Long List of Crypto Data Breach Victims.