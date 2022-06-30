Coinbase will reportedly sell crypto user geo-location data to U.S. ICE immigrations and customs agency

Crypto exchange Coinbase analytics program, Coinbase Tracer, will provide the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) with data about crypto users, including their “historical geo tracking data” and transaction history, according to a contract obtained by watchdog group Tech Inquiry. The contract adds detail to what was previously known about the three-year deal between the crypto exchange and ICE, the law enforcement arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The Intercept initially reported the news. A representative for Coinbase denied that the information provided by the analytics software is the exchange’s customer data. “All Coinbase Tracer features use data that is fully sourced from online, publicly available data, and do not include any personally-identifiable information for anyone, or any proprietary Coinbase user data,” the spokesperson told CoinDesk. The deal, which was signed last September for a maximum $1.37 million, is one of several small contracts between Coinbase and U.S. government agencies.

