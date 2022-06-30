Technology

Coinbase will reportedly sell crypto user geo-location data to U.S. ICE immigrations and customs agency

30 Jun 2022 OODA Analyst

Crypto exchange Coinbase analytics program, Coinbase Tracer, will provide the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) with data about crypto users, including their “historical geo tracking data” and transaction history, according to a contract obtained by watchdog group Tech Inquiry. The contract adds detail to what was previously known about the three-year deal between the crypto exchange and ICE, the law enforcement arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The Intercept initially reported the news. A representative for Coinbase denied that the information provided by the analytics software is the exchange’s customer data. “All Coinbase Tracer features use data that is fully sourced from online, publicly available data, and do not include any personally-identifiable information for anyone, or any proprietary Coinbase user data,” the spokesperson told CoinDesk. The deal, which was signed last September for a maximum $1.37 million, is one of several small contracts between Coinbase and U.S. government agencies.

Read more : Coinbase will reportedly sell crypto user geo-location data to U.S. ICE immigrations and customs agency.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

NFT Platform OpenSea Joins Long List of Crypto Data Breach Victims

June 30, 2022

Tornado Cash Is Crypto Hackers’ Favorite Way to Cash Out, But Experts Say It Can Be Traced

June 30, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2