Monday morning, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, said on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the only token he would lump in with commodities was bitcoin. Why it matters: Gensler pointedly declined to name any cryptocurrency other than the original one, notable because the market has been operating under the assumption that there is a sort of wink-and-nod understanding that ether is also not a security. Driving the news: “Many of these financial assets, crypto assets, have the key attributes of a security… some like bitcoin, and that’s the only one, Jim, I’m going to say, because I’m not going to talk about any of these tokens, my predecessors and others have said they’re a commodity,” Gensler said. He made the comment as he discussed the importance of collaborating with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Full story : Bitcoin is the only coin the SEC Chair will call a commodity.