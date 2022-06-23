Got Crypto? Make sure you own and have access to it in a secure digital stronghold. Having self-custody of your crypto keys and managing your digital assets can help stave off digital bankruptcy or loss through theft, warns cryptocurrency storage provider CompoSecure. Cryptocurrency is an increasingly familiar term since Bitcoin emerged in 2009. Since then, numerous cryptocurrencies have joined the digital asset marketplace and, despite the recent decline in valuations, the cryptocurrency market value has skyrocketed. Market watchers valued the global cryptocurrency market size at $1.49 billion in 2020. Some project it will reach $4.94 billion by 2030, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8 percent from 2021 to 2030. The cryptocurrency market represents the start of a new phase of technology-driven markets that can potentially challenge traditional market strategies, longstanding practices in business organizations, and determined regulatory perspectives, according to Vantage Market Research.

Full Interview : Cryptocurrency Custody Concerns: Who Holds the Digital Storage Keys?