Chainalysis has launched Crypto Incident Response, a rapid response service for organisations that have been targeted by a cyber-attack or unauthorised network intrusion that involves a cryptocurrency theft or demand. The growth in the legitimate use of cryptocurrency is far outpacing the growth of criminal usage, with transactions involving illicit addresses representing just 0.15% of cryptocurrency transaction volume in 2021. However, certain types of illicit abuse – including stealing funds via hacking and ransomware – are at all-time highs. This presents national security concerns, degrades trust in cryptocurrency, and victimises innocent people around the world. After an incident such as a hack, ransomware attack, code exploit, or flash loan attack occurs and cryptocurrency funds are either demanded or stolen, the victim can contact the 24/7 Chainalysis Crypto Incident Response hotline. Chainalysis will then assign a dedicated team of experts leveraging advanced investigative capabilities to work around the clock and side-by-side with the victim organisation. If needed, the Chainalysis team can help liaise with law enforcement and asset recovery counsel.

Full story : Chainalysis introduces the Crypto Incident Response programme,