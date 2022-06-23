Technology

Chainalysis introduces the Crypto Incident Response programme

23 Jun 2022 OODA Analyst

Chainalysis has launched Crypto Incident Response, a rapid response service for organisations that have been targeted by a cyber-attack or unauthorised network intrusion that involves a cryptocurrency theft or demand. The growth in the legitimate use of cryptocurrency is far outpacing the growth of criminal usage, with transactions involving illicit addresses representing just 0.15% of cryptocurrency transaction volume in 2021. However, certain types of illicit abuse – including stealing funds via hacking and ransomware – are at all-time highs. This presents national security concerns, degrades trust in cryptocurrency, and victimises innocent people around the world. After an incident such as a hack, ransomware attack, code exploit, or flash loan attack occurs and cryptocurrency funds are either demanded or stolen, the victim can contact the 24/7 Chainalysis Crypto Incident Response hotline. Chainalysis will then assign a dedicated team of experts leveraging advanced investigative capabilities to work around the clock and side-by-side with the victim organisation. If needed, the Chainalysis team can help liaise with law enforcement and asset recovery counsel.

Full story : Chainalysis introduces the Crypto Incident Response programme,

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Cryptocurrency: Security vs. utility tokens

June 23, 2022

Cryptocurrency Custody Concerns: Who Holds the Digital Storage Keys?

June 23, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2