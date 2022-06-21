Technology

Application security in cryptocurrency ecosystem

21 Jun 2022 OODA Analyst

You can often hear from me and my colleagues security engineers about the defense in depth approach to protecting the user data. Does this mean putting as many tools and security controls in your code or system as the whole market suggests? By no means. When speaking about defence in depth we mean that carefully chosen tools, controls, security policies, etc. must be interlinked and work together for the common goal. The number of companies that switch from quick security fixes to building defence in depth as a key element of their security strategy is constantly growing, as well as the number of security-aware top managers and developers. If you’re on the way to it, you’re in good company. When this kind of approach follows the industry best practices, it gives a heartsease literally to all sides around the project, including end-users. Let’s have a look at some examples without giving the names, say, in the modern and thrilling cryptocurrency industry.

Read more : Application security in cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Crypto Workers Behind Terra and Luna Are Facing a Flight Ban in South Korea

June 21, 2022

Cloudflare outage hit crypto exchanges FTX, Bitfinex and more

June 21, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2