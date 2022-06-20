Why Hackers Are Winning the Ransomware Game

The threat landscape is in a constant state of flux. While malicious activity is incessant and we know it will continually occur, the methods and the rates of which threat actors target victims continues to morph and ransomware has begun to take center stage. Taking a look back at 2021, ransomware more than doubled in frequency according to Verizon 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report findings. But why are hackers increasingly steering their attacks with ransomware techniques? The reality is the answer to this question may be simpler than it seems. The hacker of today has become progressively even more adept at figuring out how to successfully make their way through the existing, and in most cases, outdated layers of security within the modern enterprise. Given the capabilities to enter an organization’s network, hackers are turning to ransomware as a means to further monetize their efforts. Despite threat actors increasing proficiency in malicious approaches, organizations have let their security fall to the wayside with nearly half (45%) failing to add capabilities to their network security stack over the last year.

