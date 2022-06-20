Technology

What you need to know about staked ether, the token at the center of crypto’s liquidity crisis

20 Jun 2022 OODA Analyst

Another controversial cryptocurrency is causing havoc in the digital asset market — and this time, it’s not a stablecoin. Staked ether, or stETH, is a token that’s supposed to be worth the same as ether. But for the past few weeks, it has been trading at a widening discount to the second-biggest cryptocurrency, fanning the flames of a liquidity crisis in the crypto market. On Friday, stETH fell as low as 0.92 ETH, implying an 8% discount to ether. What you need to know about staked ether, the token at the center of crypto’s liquidity crisis. Each stETH token represents a unit of ether that has been “staked,” or deposited, in what’s called the “beacon chain.” Ethereum, the network underpinning ether, is in the process of upgrading to a new version that’s meant to be faster and cheaper to use. The beacon chain is a testing environment for this upgrade. Staking is a practice where investors lock up their tokens for a period of time to contribute to the security of a crypto network. In return, they receive rewards in the form of interest-like yields. The mechanism behind this is known as “proof of stake.” It’s different from “proof of work,” or mining, which requires lots of computing power — and energy.

Read more : Here’s everything you need to know about stETH, and why it has crypto investors worried. 

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

The Crypto Party Is Over

June 20, 2022

Capital One Hacker Convicted of 7 Federal Crimes

June 20, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2